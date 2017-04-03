Longtime chief public defender out, i...

Longtime chief public defender out, interim named

Wednesday Apr 5 Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - A longtime chief public defender in Northeast Arkansas is no longer with the office, and an interim chief public defender has been selected. According to Arkansas Public Defender Commission executive director Gregg Parrish, 2nd Judicial District Chief Public Defender Bill Howard was dismissed March 31. The 2nd District covers Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.

