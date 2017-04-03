Longtime chief public defender out, interim named
JONESBORO, AR - A longtime chief public defender in Northeast Arkansas is no longer with the office, and an interim chief public defender has been selected. According to Arkansas Public Defender Commission executive director Gregg Parrish, 2nd Judicial District Chief Public Defender Bill Howard was dismissed March 31. The 2nd District covers Clay, Craighead, Crittenden, Greene, Mississippi and Poinsett counties.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Crime sets new record in 2016
|14 min
|guest
|2
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|56 min
|Guest
|4
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Bill Palmer
|34,680
|trolling for goobers
|3 hr
|SSOB
|1
|Silver
|4 hr
|Tripp
|3
|What will we do if Assaad
|4 hr
|Guest
|4
|Hillary blames
|4 hr
|Guest
|23
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC