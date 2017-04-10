Lawsuit claims construction company, ...

Lawsuit claims construction company, convention center owe $413,000

Friday Apr 7

JONESBORO, AR - A Paragould construction company says they're owed hundreds of thousands of dollars by a couple of Region 8 companies, including the company working on the proposed Hyatt Hotel and Convention Center on the bypass. KEG Construction filed the lawsuit in Craighead County Circuit Court this week.

