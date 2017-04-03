JPD: Woman forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from bank
There are 3 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Apr 4, titled JPD: Woman forced at gunpoint to withdraw money from bank. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - The Jonesboro Police Department is searching for two women who forced another woman at gunpoint to withdraw money from her bank. According to the initial police report, the 56-year-old victim was approached while putting groceries in her car in the Sam's Club parking lot.
#1 Tuesday Apr 4
If there are any decent people left in Jonesboro they are at risk from the criminal element no matter where they go now.
#2 Friday
From what I've seen on some of the other threads people are beginning to realize what a sick mess too many there are now. Apparently a lot of the parents don't care, though, and let their little darlings run the streets raising hell all night. Shame law enforcement doesn't drop the hammer on more. Look at that thread about the 16-year-old murderer (which includes a kid shagging his dog on the front lawn) and wake up to the fact that being young is never an excuse for being a thug.
#3 Saturday
Restaurant sees a 50 percent increase in sales after banning children
Even some parents understand.
"Our dinner was excellent," said one diner.
"This will make us come back again," said another.
"I wouldn't stop coming," said a satisfied customer.
What is a restaurant in North Carolina doing that's creating such a buzz? According to this report from WCNC, they've come up with a real crowd pleaser. They're banning kids - and business is booming.
Caruso's, which is located in Mooresville, North Carolina, has been getting rave reviews from its customers ever since it implemented its "no children under five" policy just a few months ago. Once word was spread by another report from WCNC last week, more customers are flocking in. Sales have increased 50 percent.
Jonesboro needs a Caruso's. Your kids are horrible.
