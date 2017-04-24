Jonesboro man arrested in slaying; mo...

Jonesboro man arrested in slaying; motive sought

Police accuse Williams of killing Kerry Lee Kindred Jr., 26. Police responded to a call of shots being fired in the 700 block of Marshall Street north of the Arkansas State University campus at 1 a.m. Saturday. Officers found Kindred sitting inside a vehicle in the driveway of a residence, Holmes said.

