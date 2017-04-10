Gun, drugs and counterfeit money foun...

Gun, drugs and counterfeit money found following fight

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police responding to a fight involving firearms ended up arresting a man on six felony charges. The fight happened at Cedar Heights around 4 p.m. Wednesday.

