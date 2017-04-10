Food bank to use grant money for backpack program
JONESBORO, AR - A grant from a convenience store chain will go to help feed children in northeast Arkansas. The Food Bank of Northeast Arkansas announced Wednesday that it will use a $3,000 grant from Kum & Go to help children at risk of hunger as part of its Backpack Program.
