Firefighters headed to scene of house fire

JONESBORO, AR - According to Jonesboro E-911 director Jeff Presley, Jonesboro firefighters are responding to a reported house fire in the 2200 block of Sistine Chapel Road in southwest Jonesboro. Due to the weather, authorities are asking people to yield for responding units.

