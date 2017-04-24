Dumpster used in theft, police say

Dumpster used in theft, police say

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Apr 19 Read more: KAIT-TV

A dumpster is typically the place where you throw garbage, but Jonesboro police believe it was also the place where at least $1,000 worth of stolen items were placed over a one-month period. According to a police report, Officer Keith Baggett went Wednesday to the Dollar General store at 4117 E. Highland Drive about the theft.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Home Ice Co building possibly used in murder 47 min Somebody 2
My wife 1 hr guest 21
Chelsea Clinton 1 hr guest 23
Make France great again 1 hr guest 10
Craig rickert 2 hr Truth seaker 1
Divorced men 5 hr Guest 11
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 hr BARNEYII 35,036
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,765 • Total comments across all topics: 280,540,445

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC