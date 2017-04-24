Dino exhibit to open at A-State Museum

Dino exhibit to open at A-State Museum

Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Some big pieces of history will take over the museum at Arkansas State University this month. The new Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit will open April 29. The free exhibit will feature bones and fossils of several types of dinosaurs.

