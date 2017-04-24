Dino exhibit to open at A-State Museum
JONESBORO, AR - Some big pieces of history will take over the museum at Arkansas State University this month. The new Dinosaurs: Fossils Exposed exhibit will open April 29. The free exhibit will feature bones and fossils of several types of dinosaurs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|36 min
|Now_What-
|35,076
|Let's name our FARTS
|1 hr
|SSOB
|4
|Craig rickert
|1 hr
|Guest
|6
|Survey
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|Don Latourette
|1 hr
|Shocked
|1
|Divorced men
|1 hr
|Guest
|14
|Chelsea Clinton
|3 hr
|Guest
|29
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC