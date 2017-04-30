Dept. Of Emergency Management: Weathe...

Dept. Of Emergency Management: Weather Related Damage Per County

Sunday Apr 30

The following counties have declared a state of emergency: Baxter, Benton, Faulkner, Independence, Madison, Montgomery, Newton, Washington, White, Woodruff. More counties are expected to declare following damage assessments.

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at May 03 at 8:11PM CDT

Jonesboro, AR

