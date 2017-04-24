Culvert work continues in Jonesboro

Culvert work continues in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Crews spent Monday pouring cement for a culvert that Jonesboro city officials said will help water flow under West Highland Drive. According to a Facebook post from the city of Jonesboro , the culvert work has been done on West Highland Drive near CVS pharmacy.

