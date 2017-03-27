Cotton sets talk in LR on Trump
U.S. Sen. Tom Cotton will speak about the new presidential administration during a University of Arkansas Clinton School of Public Service forum later this month. The Republican from Dardanelle will be interviewed by the dean, Skip Rutherford, and the topic will be President Donald Trump's first 100 days in office.
