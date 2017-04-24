Contractor Says Jonesboro Hotel & Con...

Contractor Says Jonesboro Hotel & Convention Center Owes $1.5M

The troubled Jonesboro Hyatt Place Hotel & Convention Center hasn't made any payments to the general contractor and now owes $1.5 million to subcontractors and a supplier, according to court filings.

