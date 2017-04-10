City looks to re-zone area for possible new business
WALNUT RIDGE, AR - At the next Walnut Ridge City Council meeting, council members will vote on whether or not to re-zone an area of town making it a commercial site. According to Mayor Charles Snapp, the old Wallin's Wrecker service building and a residential zone behind it could be the site of a new business if the re-zoning passes.
