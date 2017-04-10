Church moves to new location
JONESBORO, AR - The Fullness of Joy church members drove in a caravan to their new church on Sunday. The old church building was located on Race Street.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 min
|Reality Check
|34,764
|Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ?
|19 min
|Guest
|51
|Hillary Clinton Still Not POTUS
|44 min
|SSOB
|4
|Silver
|1 hr
|Huey
|7
|Jonesboro Forum is Finished
|2 hr
|death of another ...
|2
|Spicer
|5 hr
|Guest
|7
|Another False Flag: Outed War Propagandist Whit...
|6 hr
|uranidiot
|8
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC