ASU names chancellor finalists

Arkansas State University has announced three people to be interviewed for the position of c hancellor of the system's main campus in Jonesboro . They are: a Dr. Kelly Damphousse, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences at the University of Oklahoma in Norman; a Dr. Ronald Elsenbaumer, interim provost and vice president for academic affairs at the University of Texas at Arlington; and a Dr. Alan Shao, dean of the School of Business at The College of Charleston in South Carolina.

