ASU chancellor search gears up

ASU chancellor search gears up

Next Story Prev Story
19 min ago Read more: NWAonline

The applicant list for Arkansas State University's chancellor position now has nearly 50 names, including an internal candidate and another two currently in Arkansas. Now, the applications are in the hands of Arkansas State University System President Chuck Welch and his 21-member-appointed search committee.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Divorced men 33 min Guest 5
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr guest 34,991
French Elections tommorrow 4 hr Guest 7
Mexican girl named Marta 4 hr Guest 1
News Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying 5 hr Martin 120
Ole Bill out 8 hr Guest 42
spider man 3 (Feb '08) 8 hr Scott 5
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Egypt
  5. Iran
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,036 • Total comments across all topics: 280,494,988

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC