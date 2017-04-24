Arrest made in Saturday morning murder

Sunday Apr 23 Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - The Jonesboro Police Department has made an arrest in the murder that happened early Saturday morning . Police Chief Rick Elliot said one person was arrested Sunday evening in the case.

Jonesboro, AR

