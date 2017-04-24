Armed robbery suspect identified and ...

Armed robbery suspect identified and arrested

There are 7 comments on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Armed robbery suspect identified and arrested. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday evening. Police arrested Andre Thomas Brown, 20, of Jonesboro early Thursday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Thursday Apr 27
hmm
i wonder of he be black...

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#2 Thursday Apr 27
if
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Sam

Jonesboro, AR

#3 Thursday Apr 27
guest wrote:
hmm
i wonder of he be black...
What does it matter?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#4 Thursday
just curious
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Poppy

Dallas, TX

#5 Thursday
guest wrote:
just curious
Yes he was blsvk but stupid criminals come in all races.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#6 Friday
no just black
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#7 Friday
SREGGIN
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 min Bad Dad 35,335
A Simple List of Facts 2 min Random Username 17
100 successful days 5 min Random Username 16
Electric shopping carts at Wal Mart (Dec '13) 1 hr guest 57
do you miss Obama? 1 hr Dollie 7
Trump rally today 1 hr Dollie 1
Why are ILLEGALS now referred to as UNDOCUMENTED? 2 hr SSOB 1
Craig Rickert 5 hr Get over it 10
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Craighead County was issued at April 29 at 12:24PM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,419 • Total comments across all topics: 280,655,680

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC