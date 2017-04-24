There are on the KAIT-TV Jonesboro story from Thursday Apr 27, titled Armed robbery suspect identified and arrested. In it, KAIT-TV Jonesboro reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police have identified a man suspected of an armed robbery Wednesday evening. Police arrested Andre Thomas Brown, 20, of Jonesboro early Thursday morning.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.