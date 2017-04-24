Arkansas St. men set hoops signing class

Arkansas St. men set hoops signing class

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: World News Report

Arkansas State University men's basketball Coach Mike Balado announced his 2017 signing class Wednesday in a news release. The Red Wolves have signed four players to national letters of intent, including Jonesboro guard Marquis Eaton.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Mathew 35,156
Becky Box 2 hr OMG 4
Another Trump in your face lie 6 hr Capt Obvious 12
Gofund me for Trump 7 hr District10 6
What if he won't talk to his exwife in front of... 7 hr Shy 4
did you lose a class ring? (Jan '10) 8 hr Ronnie brown 17
Craig Rickert channel 8 news. (Nov '15) 8 hr BrendaMurphy 12
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flash Flood Watch for Craighead County was issued at April 27 at 4:08AM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,761 • Total comments across all topics: 280,592,010

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC