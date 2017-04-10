Another nomination for Zach Williams

Another nomination for Zach Williams

Monday Apr 10

The Christian music artist picked up a Billboard Awards Nomination for his debut single "Chain Breaker" on Monday. "Chain Breaker" has already been nominated for a Grammy and two K-LOVE Fan Awards.

Jonesboro, AR

