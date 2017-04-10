3 Universities Research Spinach to Bi...

3 Universities Research Spinach to Bioengineer Cell Tissues

Next Story Prev Story
16 min ago Read more: US News & World Report

Popeye isn't the only one reaping the benefits of spinach. Arkansas State University researcher Fabricio Medina-Bolivar said spinach may also be used in the future to repair damaged hearts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Who the F*** does Phil Robertson think he is ? 1 hr sad but true 10
Starting over 1 hr Questioning 1
Poll how's your obamacare working? (Oct '13) 2 hr Werner 120
What will we do if Assaad 3 hr Nightingale 6
Silver 3 hr Nightingale 4
Phil Robertson does not speak for me 3 hr GOD 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 4 hr BARNEYII 34,684
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Mexico
  4. China
  5. Iraq
  1. Egypt
  2. Final Four
  3. North Korea
  4. Tornado
  5. Pakistan
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,714 • Total comments across all topics: 280,181,229

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC