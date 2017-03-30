Work around roundabout expected Friday

Work around roundabout expected Friday

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - The work near the Jonesboro roundabout may create some traffic problems Friday, weather permitting. Construction workers will be working at the roundabout placing binder asphalt and doing some milling.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Good dentist (Oct '15) 13 min Ghosy 6
What all does Lowes drug test show (Feb '10) 40 min fastway 75
How is it working at Healthsouth? (Oct '10) 4 hr Guest 2 149
Trump to spend 7th consecutive weekend at Trum... 4 hr Dems are Gay 7
Ridgefield Christian School (Jul '12) 6 hr Guest 20
Doggie style at Wal-mart 7 hr yep 12
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 7 hr guest 34,199
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Surgeon General
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Northern Ireland
  4. Ireland
  5. Mexico
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,315 • Total comments across all topics: 279,632,782

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC