"Walk Through History" helps people to understand their past
JONESBORO, AR - Downtown Jonesboro was the site of a walking history lesson Saturday as people had the opportunity to learn about the city's history. A "Walk through History" tour was hosted by the Arkansas Historic Preservation Program, to teach residents about historic structures and districts in Arkansas.
