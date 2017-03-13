There are on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday Mar 14, titled Valero robbery suspects appear in court, police release new details. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Witnesses helped police identify two people involved in the armed robbery of the Valero gas station, 1708 W. Nettleton Ave. Court documents from Monqrea Buchanan and Lindrica Goldston's probable cause hearings detail how the two were involved in the robbery, which happened around 8 a.m. on March 8. According to the affidavit, two black males entered the store and demanded money from the clerk. Surveillance video shows the men walk from the apartments located across the street to the gas station.

