UAMS' 158 seniors land residency spots
Steven Rogers hugs his son Baylor after they opened dad's match letter together during Match Day activities Friday in Little Rock. Rogers was matched with internal medicine at Emory University in Atlanta.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
|12 min
|Bob
|23
|Any ladies want some adult fun?
|29 min
|Guitarguy
|1
|How do you change your location on topix? (Aug '11)
|50 min
|erik
|73
|pain doctors
|1 hr
|guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Truth
|34,225
|Key Democratic Officials Now Warning Base Not...
|3 hr
|guest
|6
|Democrats Love Socialism
|3 hr
|Guest
|72
|Ashton gilstrap
|7 hr
|Long Ago Friend
|9
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC