TWU plans big upgrade to software
Texarkana Water Utilities plans to spend almost $400,000 on new billing software expected to simplify operations, improve customer service and save money. The upgrade promises customers faster account setup, lower payment fees and a more user-friendly website accessible by smartphone, TWU Finance Director Jim Cornelius told the Texarkana, Texas, City Council at its meeting Monday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats Depressed, Disoriented, Demoralized, ...
|8 min
|Guest
|17
|$60 Million Obamas Book Deal
|20 min
|Guest
|3
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|1 hr
|Reality Check
|33,939
|Despite Rise of Trump, Dems Go Hard Left Under ...
|1 hr
|guest
|7
|Trump the weather man
|1 hr
|guest
|4
|Greensboro Village
|2 hr
|Louie
|1
|Thurtstle Mullen !
|3 hr
|Happened
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC