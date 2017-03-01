TWU plans big upgrade to software

TWU plans big upgrade to software

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Texarkana Gazette

Texarkana Water Utilities plans to spend almost $400,000 on new billing software expected to simplify operations, improve customer service and save money. The upgrade promises customers faster account setup, lower payment fees and a more user-friendly website accessible by smartphone, TWU Finance Director Jim Cornelius told the Texarkana, Texas, City Council at its meeting Monday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Texarkana Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats Depressed, Disoriented, Demoralized, ... 8 min Guest 17
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 20 min Guest 3
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr Reality Check 33,939
Despite Rise of Trump, Dems Go Hard Left Under ... 1 hr guest 7
Trump the weather man 1 hr guest 4
Greensboro Village 2 hr Louie 1
Thurtstle Mullen ! 3 hr Happened 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. NASA
  5. Iraq
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,660 • Total comments across all topics: 279,264,327

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC