There are on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Suspect runs stop sign, then runs from police. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police say a man's car went partially air bound as he tried to run from police Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m., Officer Heath Loggains saw a black SUV run a stop sign near Cedar Heights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.