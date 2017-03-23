Suspect runs stop sign, then runs from police
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police say a man's car went partially air bound as he tried to run from police Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m., Officer Heath Loggains saw a black SUV run a stop sign near Cedar Heights.
#1 Thursday Mar 23
dumbass
#2 Thursday
Oh, black trash. The black SUV crack made me think it might have been the black SUV full of white trash screaming and cussing and honking and setting off alarms and crap at my buddy's house there about 12:30 this morning. I wish the cops would do something about the drunk white trash attacking people and raising hell all over Jtown every night. Their alcoholic, drugged out parents don't care enough to keep their alcoholic, drugged out kids home and out of trouble. Damned shame. Stupid criminals is why we moved and would never go back except to visit.
#3 20 hrs ago
If I were you I wouldn't be so worried about the white kids yes they are a pain in the butt but most of them aren't running around looking for somewhere to break in to!!
#4 20 hrs ago
Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world,
Red and yellow, black and white,
They're all precious in his eyes,
Jesus loves the little children of the world.
