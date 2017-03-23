Suspect runs stop sign, then runs fro...

Suspect runs stop sign, then runs from police

There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday Mar 23, titled Suspect runs stop sign, then runs from police. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police say a man's car went partially air bound as he tried to run from police Wednesday night. Just before 11 p.m., Officer Heath Loggains saw a black SUV run a stop sign near Cedar Heights.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Thursday Mar 23
dumbass

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Jtown is full of trash

New York, NY

#2 Thursday
Oh, black trash. The black SUV crack made me think it might have been the black SUV full of white trash screaming and cussing and honking and setting off alarms and crap at my buddy's house there about 12:30 this morning. I wish the cops would do something about the drunk white trash attacking people and raising hell all over Jtown every night. Their alcoholic, drugged out parents don't care enough to keep their alcoholic, drugged out kids home and out of trouble. Damned shame. Stupid criminals is why we moved and would never go back except to visit.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Jonesboro, AR

#3 20 hrs ago
Jtown is full of trash wrote:
Oh, black trash. The black SUV crack made me think it might have been the black SUV full of white trash screaming and cussing and honking and setting off alarms and crap at my buddy's house there about 12:30 this morning. I wish the cops would do something about the drunk white trash attacking people and raising hell all over Jtown every night. Their alcoholic, drugged out parents don't care enough to keep their alcoholic, drugged out kids home and out of trouble. Damned shame. Stupid criminals is why we moved and would never go back except to visit.
If I were you I wouldn't be so worried about the white kids yes they are a pain in the butt but most of them aren't running around looking for somewhere to break in to!!

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Messenger

Jonesboro, AR

#4 20 hrs ago
Jesus loves the little children,
All the children of the world,
Red and yellow, black and white,
They're all precious in his eyes,
Jesus loves the little children of the world.

Judged:

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 5 min BARNEYII 34,435
Returning to jonesboro for my final years 2 hr Guest 7
All that winning but no chicken dinner. 2 hr guest 9
Trump-(don't) Care Kaput 2 hr Libsareallidiots 16
when will white men realize they are inferior t... (May '13) 6 hr Yea 192
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 8 hr guest 56
News In 6 years, 53 blacks shot 11 hr Guest 37
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,122 • Total comments across all topics: 279,817,595

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC