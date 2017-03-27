Storms destroy church, homes in week of turbulent weather
Paula Timms of Caraway climbs up to the roof of her mother-in-law's house to help with repairs Saturday after Friday night's storm in Jonesboro, Ark., March 25, 2017. An uprooted tree took also knocked out the power to the house.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Decatur Daily.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump-(don't) Care Kaput
|20 min
|TrumpPence2020
|43
|botox-doctors and prices (Jul '12)
|58 min
|Tana
|26
|Bill aims to revise 1901 law on taxes
|1 hr
|turbodawg
|22
|Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more...
|2 hr
|Guest
|13
|Mcdonalds on Redwolf
|2 hr
|not happy
|5
|Jason E. Williams
|3 hr
|Lunchbox
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|4 hr
|Orange Man is Fake
|34,496
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC