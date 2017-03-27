St. Bernards to offer free diabetes classes
JONESBORO, AR - St. Bernards will offer free classes for people with diabetes. The classes will be held on Tuesdays, beginning April 11, at 5 p.m. at the Total Life Healthcare, 505 East Matthews Ave. in Jonesboro.
