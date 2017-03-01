Sen. Cooper to file Craighead County ...

Sen. Cooper to file Craighead County courthouse bill Thursday

LITTLE ROCK, AR - A bill will be filed Thursday to seek to remedy nearly 130 years of questions involving the operations of the Craighead County courthouses in Jonesboro and Lake City, the bill's sponsor said Wednesday night. Sen. John Cooper, R-Jonesboro, said he plans to file a bill at the Capitol looking at only Craighead County, which is divided into an Eastern and Western District.

