Seminar provides education on storms

Seminar provides education on storms

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - The Craighead County Severe Weather Seminar reached a milestone Saturday as the people who attended learned basic weather spotting as well as how to read radar. The 25th annual event was held at St. Bernards Auditorium, as the weather forecast involved snow and sleet.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hillary Clinton's team met with Russian ambassa... 23 min Guest 2
Ar State Republicans voting more taxes. 57 min Danny 27
For Solace and Solidarity in the Trump Age, Lib... 1 hr Danny 3
Lost pizza 1 hr guest 2
Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific... 1 hr Danny 23
Study: Daylight Savings Time Dangerous 1 hr damned democrats 2
karla 1 hr guest 16
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Egypt
  2. Health Care
  3. South Korea
  4. Mexico
  5. Casey Anthony
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,009 • Total comments across all topics: 279,517,517

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC