Police seek clues in shots fired call
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are asking for help from the public as they look into a shots-fired call over the weekend. According to Jonesboro police spokesman Paul Holmes, officers went to Madera Drive around 7:30 p.m. Sunday after getting a call.
