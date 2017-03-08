Police investigating shots fired at apartment complex
There are 2 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday, titled Police investigating shots fired at apartment complex. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at a residence. According to a news release from the department, it happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on W. Huntington Avenue and Puryear Steet.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.
|
#1 Friday
ngrs
|
#2 18 hrs ago
yo
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Your browser history may be for sale soon!
|4 min
|End Sessions
|2
|sears sale
|40 min
|Clarance
|6
|Obama's Brother Releases Obama's Birth Certific...
|1 hr
|End the sessions
|16
|Why do black people lie all the time (Dec '13)
|3 hr
|Lsg2
|56
|Ar State Republicans voting more taxes.
|4 hr
|guest
|16
|donate plasama (Sep '08)
|6 hr
|guest
|39
|TSA Warns Local Police About Its New Airport Pa...
|8 hr
|MSMisFakeNews
|11
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC