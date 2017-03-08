There are on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday, titled Police investigating shots fired at apartment complex. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are investigating an incident in which shots were fired at a residence. According to a news release from the department, it happened around 6:45 p.m. Thursday at an apartment complex on W. Huntington Avenue and Puryear Steet.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.