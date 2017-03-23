Officers find $8,000 worth of prescription pills during parole search
JONESBORO, AR - A parole search at Cedar Heights turned up $8,000 worth of prescription pills, and landed a parolee in jail on numerous felony charges. Officer Bryan Bailey said he pulled over a car outside of Cedar Heights just before 4 p.m. Thursday.
