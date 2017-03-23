Officers find $8,000 worth of prescri...

Officers find $8,000 worth of prescription pills during parole search

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - A parole search at Cedar Heights turned up $8,000 worth of prescription pills, and landed a parolee in jail on numerous felony charges. Officer Bryan Bailey said he pulled over a car outside of Cedar Heights just before 4 p.m. Thursday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Antifa Thugs Chased Away by Trump Supporters in... 8 min Bubba 8
NSA Documents Prove Surveillance of Donald Trum... 10 min Bubba 31
Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more... 13 min Bubba 9
Trump-(don't) Care Kaput 14 min Bubba 34
Seth & Kenny 2 hr Anonymous 1
Wrongly accused-publically embarrassed 2 hr Swizzlehips 1
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Reality Check 34,487
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. North Korea
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,505 • Total comments across all topics: 279,847,885

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC