Nation facing pilot shortage
JONESBORO, AR - An opportunity to learn to fly as a pilot can be rewarding with one local flight instructor saying there is a definite need for the specialized field. Kirby Wagner, a flight instructor at C & S Aviation in Jonesboro, said Monday that many pilots are retiring with major airlines.
