Nation facing pilot shortage

Nation facing pilot shortage

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: KAIT-TV

JONESBORO, AR - An opportunity to learn to fly as a pilot can be rewarding with one local flight instructor saying there is a definite need for the specialized field. Kirby Wagner, a flight instructor at C & S Aviation in Jonesboro, said Monday that many pilots are retiring with major airlines.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Justin morgan 54 min lel 4
USS LIBERTY--What happened? 1 hr just sayin 16
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr It Just Makes Sense 34,109
News Bachelor Star Raven Gates Wore Green Last Night... 1 hr Arkansaw 7
Doggie style at Wal-mart 2 hr guest 6
Direct TV at Walmart (Jul '12) 2 hr Chris 58
Region 8 update Keith Boles fired for blowing poot (Oct '12) 2 hr guest 8
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Craighead County was issued at March 14 at 3:10PM CDT

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Health Care
  1. Ireland
  2. Zimbabwe
  3. South Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Egypt
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,425 • Total comments across all topics: 279,549,377

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC