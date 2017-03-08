MirTech Harvest Center Opens 2 New Cl...

MirTech Harvest Center Opens 2 New Claas Stores

Next Story Prev Story
43 min ago Read more: Lessiter Publications

As part of its partnership with MirTech Harvest Center to grow the farm equipment sales and service business in the western Delta region, Claas of America announces the opening of 2 new full-service, long-line MirTech dealerships in Jonesboro, Ark., and Sikeston, Mo. The facilities, which officially opened Dec. 1, 2016, will sell and offer services for the full Claas equipment lineup including Lexion combines, Xerion tractors and Jaguar forage harvesters, balers and hay tools.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Lessiter Publications.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Sonic on Parker. (Apr '14) 22 min guest 6
N%%ers GTFO of the road!! 24 min guest 9
Harbor Freight Tools (Jan '10) 49 min FamilyOwnedBiz 32
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 1 hr guest 34,055
Neha Wireless (Aug '15) 1 hr JohnJohn2 6
Rons catfish again 1 hr CrablegsShrimpAdd... 8
Rhonda Phillips 1 hr Entriguedbythis 3
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 4 hr guest 51
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,615 • Total comments across all topics: 279,425,029

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC