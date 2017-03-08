MirTech Harvest Center Opens 2 New Claas Stores

As part of its partnership with MirTech Harvest Center to grow the farm equipment sales and service business in the western Delta region, Claas of America announces the opening of 2 new full-service, long-line MirTech dealerships in Jonesboro, Ark., and Sikeston, Mo. The facilities, which officially opened Dec. 1, 2016, will sell and offer services for the full Claas equipment lineup including Lexion combines, Xerion tractors and Jaguar forage harvesters, balers and hay tools.

