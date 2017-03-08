Man, woman killed in separate AR crashes

Man, woman killed in separate AR crashes

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: KAIT-TV Jonesboro

JONESBORO, AR - Two people died over the weekend in separate crashes around Arkansas. One crash happened on U.S. 62/412 in Baxter County Saturday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Democrats say Russians rigged our election.... 30 min carolinacat 3
Fabrik 31 min Happened 1
Rhonda Phillips 38 min Guest 1
Obama Calls Slaves Immigrants Too! 40 min Lucky 11
a day without----------------------------:-: 50 min FRANCIOS 3
$60 Million Obamas Book Deal 1 hr guest 25
White House HAS BEEN BUGGED! 1 hr guest 43
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Wall Street
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,010 • Total comments across all topics: 279,403,798

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC