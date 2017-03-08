Man, woman killed in separate AR crashes
JONESBORO, AR - Two people died over the weekend in separate crashes around Arkansas. One crash happened on U.S. 62/412 in Baxter County Saturday afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democrats say Russians rigged our election....
|30 min
|carolinacat
|3
|Fabrik
|31 min
|Happened
|1
|Rhonda Phillips
|38 min
|Guest
|1
|Obama Calls Slaves Immigrants Too!
|40 min
|Lucky
|11
|a day without----------------------------:-:
|50 min
|FRANCIOS
|3
|$60 Million Obamas Book Deal
|1 hr
|guest
|25
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|1 hr
|guest
|43
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC