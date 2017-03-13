Man faces drug, weapon charge
There are 1 comment on the KAIT-TV story from Thursday, titled Man faces drug, weapon charge. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - A man may have locked his car with the keys inside to avoid having police search it. However, with a locksmith's help and the man's criminal history, police found marijuana and a loaded firearm in the car, Jonesboro police said Thursday.
#1 Friday
mari juana
far out man
