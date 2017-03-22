Man arrested in capital murder case

Man arrested in capital murder case

There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday, titled Man arrested in capital murder case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:

JONESBORO, AR - According to Blytheville Police Captain Scott Adams, an 18-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of capital murder in connection with a Nov. 2016 shooting. The man, who will be in District Court Wednesday, is the f ourth suspect arrested in the deaths of Bahadur "Bob" Dhillon, 62, and Anthony Tramble, 56 at the Cherry Tree .

Join the discussion below, or Read more at KAIT-TV.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Allens

Blytheville, AR

#1 Tuesday
Don't turn him loose on a $ 500.00 bond.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
turbodawg

Blytheville, AR

#2 Yesterday
Allens wrote:
Don't turn him loose on a $ 500.00 bond.
Send him to the border, for life, to build the wall. Build prisons to hold "workers" near the border, make it where the illegals want to escape to Mexico, to keep from working on the wall. Most do shitty work anyway, no pride, but its just a wall and at least get something out of their worthless ass?
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
Guest

Forrest City, AR

#3 Yesterday
Good job BPD
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Cabot, AR

#5 5 hrs ago
Blacks killing blacks nothing new
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Ashton gilstrap 2 hr Citizen trying to... 13
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 3 hr Reality Check 34,266
Special Report: House Intel Committee Admits NS... 6 hr Trumps Right Again 1
Globalist David Rockefeller Dead at 101 6 hr URtheTraitor 3
Man Who Attended 45 Rallies Turns On Trump And ... 6 hr JBR 2
chris barnhill 6 hr leslie 1
Liberals talking 7 hr SSOB 1
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Wall Street
  3. South Korea
  4. Wildfires
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,750,958

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC