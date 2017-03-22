Man arrested in capital murder case
There are 4 comments on the KAIT-TV story from Tuesday, titled Man arrested in capital murder case. In it, KAIT-TV reports that:
JONESBORO, AR - According to Blytheville Police Captain Scott Adams, an 18-year-old man was arrested Monday on suspicion of two counts of capital murder in connection with a Nov. 2016 shooting. The man, who will be in District Court Wednesday, is the f ourth suspect arrested in the deaths of Bahadur "Bob" Dhillon, 62, and Anthony Tramble, 56 at the Cherry Tree .
#1 Tuesday
Don't turn him loose on a $ 500.00 bond.
#2 Yesterday
Send him to the border, for life, to build the wall. Build prisons to hold "workers" near the border, make it where the illegals want to escape to Mexico, to keep from working on the wall. Most do shitty work anyway, no pride, but its just a wall and at least get something out of their worthless ass?
#3 Yesterday
Good job BPD
#5 5 hrs ago
Blacks killing blacks nothing new
