Killing, theft nets 60 years for Arkansas teen

Craighead County Circuit Judge John Fogleman sentenced Jacob Thomas Craig, 18, to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and 20 years in prison for robbery. The sentences are to run consecutively, said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro.

