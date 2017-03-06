Killing, theft nets 60 years for Arkansas teen
Craighead County Circuit Judge John Fogleman sentenced Jacob Thomas Craig, 18, to 40 years in prison for first-degree murder and 20 years in prison for robbery. The sentences are to run consecutively, said Prosecuting Attorney Scott Ellington of Jonesboro.
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Sam RN intern at NEA
|1 min
|Guest
|5
|White House HAS BEEN BUGGED!
|13 min
|Guest
|21
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|14 min
|guest
|34,012
|$60 Million Obamas Book Deal
|29 min
|Guest
|23
|TSA Warns Local Police About Its New Airport Pa...
|59 min
|Jaco Beach
|3
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|1 hr
|Jaco Beach
|43
|Some Trivia
|1 hr
|Jaco Beach
|1
