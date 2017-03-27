JPD investigating store theft, searching for suspect
JONESBORO, AR - Jonesboro police are searching for a man who stole a handful of cash from a local store. Around 11 a.m. Friday a man walked into the Twice Elegant Resale Boutique, 3009 East Nettleton, saying he was on the hunt for a necklace for his girlfriend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jordan howlington kait 8 news
|8 min
|Mycrush17
|3
|Million Dollar Case Lawyer
|1 hr
|District10
|2
|Anthony Wiener and Eric Holder
|1 hr
|Huma
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|3 hr
|Emily here again
|34,611
|Men who wear maxi pads (Mar '09)
|4 hr
|guest
|199
|Did Obama’s Defense Deputy Just Admit Spying on...
|5 hr
|Guest
|28
|Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
|5 hr
|Guest
|62
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC