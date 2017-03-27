Jonesboro boy, 16, charged in slaying
Authorities charged a 16-year-old boy with capital murder Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a Jonesboro woman, and a prosecutor said he will charge the youth as an adult. Police arrested Austin Dalton Ivy on Monday evening after they say he shot Alicia Carr, 21, in the head after an altercation with two other people earlier that day.
