J. Cole Shares Trailer for Second HBO Documentary '4 Your Eyez Only'

J. Cole reunites with HBO for his second special 4 Your Eyez Only. Named after his gold album released last December, the documentary's trailer finds the cover art come to life as Cole is seen working a camera while surrounded by people of color in the South speaking their truths.

