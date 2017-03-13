In 6 years, 53 blacks shot
There are 18 comments on the NWAonline story from 18 hrs ago, titled In 6 years, 53 blacks shot. In it, NWAonline reports that:
Crime scene investigators walk away from a Sweet Home residence after a Little Rock police officer shot Lloyd St. Claire, 59, during an attempt by nar... Cletis Williams, shown in a family photo, was fatally shot by a Jonesboro policeman during a struggle in his home on Oct. 31, 2011. Williams was unarm... There were no protests, no riots, no public calls for accountability.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.
#1 14 hrs ago
is that too many or not enough?
#2 14 hrs ago
jus askn
#3 13 hrs ago
Sounds like one weekend on Chicago.
#4 13 hrs ago
Trump promised it would stopped when was president, remember?
The law and order president, so don't worry.
#5 12 hrs ago
Some police officers are too quick, when attempting to stop a suspect, however, every case is different. As I see it, if people don't want to be shot, don't be stupid. Be smart and stay alive. If they're innocent, they have nothing to fear. Now, having said that, there is still the issue of officers who are too quick to use lethal force and not enough officers equipped with non-lethal options, i.e., taser, pepper spray, etc. Just a side note, the maximum (dangerous) distance between an armed person and a potential target, is 21 feet. The average adult can cover that distance in approximately 1.5-2 seconds. Personally, I would not want to take that chance. Just saying...
#6 11 hrs ago
How many whites were killed in 6 years?
#7 11 hrs ago
where
#8 8 hrs ago
Wherever the blacks were shot
#9 6 hrs ago
what
#10 5 hrs ago
many unarmed people are shot for resisting arrest, an officer can not, and should not take a chance of a criminal taking his gun away from him or he would be a dead cop. on the other hand they should not shoot an unarmed person for running away. If a law abiding citizen has someone break in their house, and shoot the criminal when they try to run away, the citizen will be in big trouble. when I was in the marines they told us we were not allowed to fire unless fired upon first. If this is a good enough rule for our military, IN A WAR , why shouldn't it be good enough for a cop.?
#11 5 hrs ago
Who would follow an order like that in a hostile environment?
#12 5 hrs ago
It's not an order, it's the law. and if cops had a law like that you wouldn't have so many unarmed people getting shot. and the cops would have to answer for who they shoot
#13 5 hrs ago
It's always better to be tried by 12 than carried by 6.
#14 4 hrs ago
YOU WERE TALKING ABOUT A WAR!!! In most wars , you shoot anything that moves if it's not wearing a US uniform.
#15 4 hrs ago
They live with it every day.
What's your excuse?
#16 2 hrs ago
You can be smart and still die pigs don't care they are a bunch of murders special when it comes to people of COLOR.
#18 2 hrs ago
Not another.
#19 2 hrs ago
Because people of "color" won't act right! Cops aren't going to take a chance on getting shot FIRST. Yes every once in awhile a black person is shot when they shouldn't have been shot but do you think white people don't get shot too??? Yal so quick to throw out the color of your skin like you're the only ones that bad things happen to! Well WHITES go through HELL too.
