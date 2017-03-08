Highway commission approves multiple road improvement projects

JONESBORO, AR - The Arkansas State Highway Commission recently approved bids for several road improvement projects throughout Northeast Arkansas. The Arkansas State Highway and Transportation Department announced the following contracts awarded: Independence County : Resurface 2.2 miles of various city streets in Pleasant Plains to include Peaceful Drive, Hayes, Wish Street, and East Wood Street; and 2.9 miles of various city streets in Southside to include Brushy Road, South Fork Road, Section Lane and Bobbye Lane.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KAIT-TV Jonesboro.