Higher education notebook
The initial archivist left the post after a year organizing the collection of the two-term governor's materials, said Jeff Hankins, vice president for strategic communications and economic development at the Arkansas State University System. Most of the archiving has yet to be done, he said, adding that papers from previous governors also haven't been fully archived.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.
Add your comments below
Jonesboro Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Flashback: Chuck Schumer Meets with Putin in N...
|15 min
|Trump is correct
|20
|how did we get the bible?
|20 min
|God trumps Satan
|5
|Centennial Bank ..screw ups
|1 hr
|Mr pete
|2
|Did you vote today? (Jun '10)
|2 hr
|Now_What-
|33,969
|Tettelton
|3 hr
|Guest
|1
|Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak Appeared As O...
|3 hr
|SickOfGreyBoxingB...
|1
|Barack Obama (Oct '15)
|4 hr
|Guest
|14
Find what you want!
Search Jonesboro Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC