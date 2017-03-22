Harrisburg Road project clears committee, council

JONESBORO, AR - A plan to expand Harrisburg Road to five lanes in a heavily traveled area of Jonesboro received a key boost Tuesday night as the Jonesboro City Council gave the go-ahead to look at the project. The council's Public Works committee and full council approved a resolution to enter into an agreement with Memphis-based engineering firm Fisher & Arnold Inc. to do surveys and traffic studies on the issue.

