There are on the NWAonline story from Monday, titled Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze demolition plans. In it, NWAonline reports that:

A 110-year-old building that the city plans to demolish because it is falling apart is being considered for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The city has wanted to tear down the Home Ice Co.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.