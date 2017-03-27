Fans of old Jonesboro building hope t...

Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze demolition plans

There are 2 comments on the NWAonline story from Monday, titled Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze demolition plans. In it, NWAonline reports that:

A 110-year-old building that the city plans to demolish because it is falling apart is being considered for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The city has wanted to tear down the Home Ice Co.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
tom

Jonesboro, AR

#1 Monday
tear it down

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
guest

Miami, FL

#2 8 hrs ago
What would they do with it, considering the location? It would be all dressed up, and no place to go.

Judged:

1

1

1

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What Can I Do About Missing Teeth? 36 min higinbotham 1
wendy fraley 2 hr red lobster 1
63 Hwy Near Bono 3 hr Irate driver 3
man arrested on stalking charges/ christopher e... 5 hr ukno 7
Southern Gospel Quartet Singer Needed (Aug '11) 6 hr Robert 29
Democrat City (D.C.) cannibalizing kids in more... 6 hr liberalsaredungea... 21
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 6 hr Soozy 34,509
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,809 • Total comments across all topics: 279,896,388

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC