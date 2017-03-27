Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze demolition plans
There are 2 comments on the NWAonline story from Monday, titled Fans of old Jonesboro building hope to freeze demolition plans. In it, NWAonline reports that:
A 110-year-old building that the city plans to demolish because it is falling apart is being considered for inclusion on the National Register of Historic Places. The city has wanted to tear down the Home Ice Co.
|
#1 Monday
tear it down
|
#2 8 hrs ago
What would they do with it, considering the location? It would be all dressed up, and no place to go.
|
