Entertainment Notes

Poet Terry Minchow-Proffitt, Arkansas State University alumnus, will read from his work, including his newest book, Chicken Train: Poems From the Arkansas Delta , 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Delta Cultural Center's Visitors Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. A book signing will follow.
