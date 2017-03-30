Entertainment Notes

Entertainment Notes

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: NWAonline

Poet Terry Minchow-Proffitt, Arkansas State University alumnus, will read from his work, including his newest book, Chicken Train: Poems From the Arkansas Delta , 5:30-6:30 p.m. today at the Delta Cultural Center's Visitors Center, 141 Cherry St., Helena-West Helena. A book signing will follow.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NWAonline.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jonesboro Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Is anyone else tired of these black people bitc... (Aug '13) 20 min Leroy 237
Poll Did you vote today? (Jun '10) 30 min Reality Check 34,180
Scentsy consultant 43 min Scentsy Consultant 1
Rachel MaddowÂ’s Epic Trump Tax FAIL! 56 min Yammer 15
Old Slush Puppy slushes anywhere? 2 hr Guest 1
pro-disc L replacement surgery (Sep '08) 2 hr DBCS 203
Centennial Bank ..screw ups 3 hr Guesttttttttttttt 6
See all Jonesboro Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jonesboro Forum Now

Jonesboro Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jonesboro Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Ireland
  1. Health Care
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Jonesboro, AR

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,128 • Total comments across all topics: 279,602,472

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC